STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sooryavanshi' is not my success alone: Rohit Shetty overwhelmed for support to latest film

The director urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days.

Published: 13th November 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is grateful for all the love and support pouring in for his latest film "Sooryavanshi" as he says the credit for the success does not belong to him alone.

Shetty was felicitated by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), who hosted a special event to celebrate the success of his film "Sooryavanshi", which released in over 3,000 screens across India and earned Rs 77 crore in its opening weekend.

The Akshay Kumar-fronted film opened to thunderous response in theatres on November 5, following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The director urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days.

"'Sooryavanashi' is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films. We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes," Shetty, who had also extended financial support to cine workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said at the event on Friday evening.

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani lauded Shetty for holding on "Sooryavanshi" for more than a year and releasing it only in cinema halls. "He (Rohit) is the hero of the film industry. What he has done for films and cine workers is huge. He did wait for two years and delivered a film which, like a magnet, has pulled audiences to theatres. We will remember this gesture of yours," Gianchandani said.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was present at the event to felicitate Shetty, praised him for extending his support to the industry and its people. "When a person keeps patience then the result turns out to be good. He has created history not only as a successful filmmaker but as a human being," he added.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe, which also features extended cameo of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh - who have played police officers in the director's previous movies "Singham" franchise and "Simmba" respectively.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, the movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FWICE Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi success Akshay Kumar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp