STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan underwent two months of diction training for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

Published: 15th November 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan has shared that he did diction training for two months to nail his character on screen for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Saif said: "I have always been fascinated by the heartland of India. The characters that come out of these places are endearing, interesting, multi-layered, and most importantly quite real. I have been fortunate to have found success in projects that have been set in this belt like 'Omkara', 'Aarakshan' and even 'Tandav' and I hope people love my effort in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in which I play a retired con-man who is trying to be happy being a ticket collector in the sleepy town of Fursatgunj."

He added: "I'm always up for a challenge and the fact that people are loving how I have moulded into Bunty in the film is a huge compliment for me. I took it upon myself to ensure that I land the diction perfectly in the film. I always want to get into the skin of my character so diction training is something that I went through again for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'."

Saif said that he did this intermittently for about two months before the shoot started.

He said" "I want to surprise people with every project that I pick and I'm happy that people are excited to watch the film and see how I have played Bunty in this rebooted family entertainer."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Saif ali khan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp