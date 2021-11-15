Saif Ali Khan underwent two months of diction training for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan has shared that he did diction training for two months to nail his character on screen for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Saif said: "I have always been fascinated by the heartland of India. The characters that come out of these places are endearing, interesting, multi-layered, and most importantly quite real. I have been fortunate to have found success in projects that have been set in this belt like 'Omkara', 'Aarakshan' and even 'Tandav' and I hope people love my effort in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in which I play a retired con-man who is trying to be happy being a ticket collector in the sleepy town of Fursatgunj."

He added: "I'm always up for a challenge and the fact that people are loving how I have moulded into Bunty in the film is a huge compliment for me. I took it upon myself to ensure that I land the diction perfectly in the film. I always want to get into the skin of my character so diction training is something that I went through again for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'."

Saif said that he did this intermittently for about two months before the shoot started.

He said" "I want to surprise people with every project that I pick and I'm happy that people are excited to watch the film and see how I have played Bunty in this rebooted family entertainer."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.