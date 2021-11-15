STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan to dance with Chiranjeevi in Godfather

However, instead of having an extended role, as was rumoured earlier, Salman will feature only in a dance number with Chiranjeevi.

Salman Khan, who is friends with Chiranjeevi, has never been in a Telugu film before.

By Express News Service

It was reported earlier that Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather. The film, directed by Mohan Raja, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam thriller Lucifer.

Now, in an interview with The Outlook, composer S Thaman has confirmed that Salman will be a part of Godfather. However, instead of having an extended role, as was rumoured earlier, Salman will feature only in a dance number with Chiranjeevi.

In the same interview, Thomas added that they are still figuring out if American pop star Britney Spears will sing in the film. He said it’s still undecided if Britney will croon a Telugu song or do an English number.

Salman, who is friends with Chiranjeevi, has never been in a Telugu film before. He is presently gearing up for the release of Antim: The Final Truth. Co-starring Ayush Sharma, the action thriller will open in cinemas on November 26.

