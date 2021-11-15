STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi go bride hunting in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' first look

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, is scheduled for release next year.

In the photo, Taapsee Pannu is looking at a map while Pratik Gandhi poses with a pair of binoculars in his hand. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' have unveiled the film's first look on Monday, November 15, 2021.

In the film, Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together for the first time. Taapsee will be playing the role of a feisty cop and Pratik will be seen as a newly-wedded man of a 'masala' influential family.

The film is written and being directed by Arshad Syed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the film's first look in which he can be seen dressed as a groom, while Taapsee stands next to him, dressed as a cop.

In the caption, he wrote, "Taapsee Pannu and I are all set to find my missing bride in Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films' next comedy-drama."

The exciting first look of the actors is from their current shooting schedule in Jaipur.

On playing a cop for the first time, Taapsee shared, "Playing a policewoman and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist and I am happy that it is finally ticked off. I had seen Pratik's work and I think he is a very talented actor and I am absolutely enjoying working with him. Arshad has written an amazing script with great comic quirks and also a lot of heart, which I am looking forward to."Playing a role like this for the very first time, Pratik is excited to showcase the quirks of his character.

Talking about his role and experience of working with this exciting team, Pratik shared, "My character in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' is very different from anything I have ever done before, and that is very exciting. Taapsee is super talented and I am so thrilled to be working with her. Arshad has a great vision and he has written the story with so much nuance! I am sure the audiences will love it."

Arshad Syed shared his excitement to work with such brilliant actors for his directorial debut."Having a cast of brilliant actors like Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi has enriched my cinematic journey. The characters they're essaying are the comic fodder of our film. Sharing the first glimpse of their characters is exciting for the entire team," he said.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' is scheduled for release next year. 

