STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Official teaser of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' out

'Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar, will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

Published: 15th November 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar.

A still from 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday, November 15, 2021, unveiled the teaser of his upcoming historical 'Prithviraj' and said that the film is a homage to Prithviraj Chauhan's unmatched bravery and courage.

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay said: "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life.

"The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.

"He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart."

Akshay said that they have tried to present Prithviraj's "life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage".

Debutante Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

WATCH HERE: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Akshay Kumar Prithviraj trailer Prithviraj Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp