STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor, TV presenter Raghav Juyal issues clarification after being mocked for 'racist' comments on reality show

A video has been creating rage all over social media that features 'Dance Deewane 3' host Raghav Juyal introducing a contestant from Assam, with a monologue consisting of words like "momos" and "Chine

Published: 16th November 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

nawabzaade

Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande in 'Nawabzaade'. (Screengrab | YouTube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor and television presenter Raghav Juyal recently issued a clarification regarding his statement made while hosting 'Dance Deewane 3', after a clip from the show, posted by him on his social media account, was mocked as 'racist' by netizens.

A video has been creating rage all over social media that features 'Dance Deewane 3' host Raghav Juyal introducing a contestant from Assam, with a monologue consisting of words like "momos" and "Chinese".

Several social media users including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have criticized Juyal for being racist to the child contestant.

Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally."

Addressing the backlash, Raghav shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen clarifying his intentions and apologizing for the hurting sentiments of his North-East Indian followers.

In the video, Raghav explained the background story of why he used a cringe Chinese language to introduce the contestant named Gunjan Sinha, on the stage of the show.

Explaining the reason behind his actions, Raghav said that Gunjan had herself shared on the show that she can speak Chinese (which was largely gibberish), and that is her second talent apart from dancing.

"Throughout the show, she would speak this made-up language in jest. So, towards the end of the show, I decided to speak in a similar way to introduce her in one of the episodes. It has been an inside joke on the show and one shouldn't judge us with just that clip," he shared.

Raghav also shared that he has his family and friends that reside in North-East, so he not only respects people belonging from that region but has always been vocal for standing up for them whenever their rights got violated.

He concluded the video by sharing that being called a 'racist' is taking a toll on his mental health.

Not only Raghav, but the fans have also targeted the show's judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande and Remo D'Souza for cheering on such jokes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Juyal
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp