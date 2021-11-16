Filming for R Madhavan's 'Dhokha Round D Corner' concludes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Kookie Gulati on Tuesday said he has completed shooting for his next film "Dhokha Round D Corner", starring R Madhavan.

The suspense thriller film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and marks acting debut of popular playback singer Khushali Kumar.

Gulati, who recently helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer financial thriller "The Big Bull", shared the news in a post on his Instagram account.

"A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar," the filmmaker wrote alongside the film's poster.

The team began shooting for "Dhokha Round D Corner" in January 2021 and will release the movie theatrically in 2022.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.