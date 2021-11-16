Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher join web series Faadu

By Express News Service

Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati will star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s debut fiction series, Faadu. The series, a love story, went on floors today. It marks the Hindi debut of popular Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan.

“In the rhythm of words a world is created by humans who see a poem in the characters & then life in a story begins Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher in Faadu, my debut web series & 10th long-format story including 3 shorts. A Santosh Narayanan musical,” Ashwiny tweeted.

Faadu is pegged as a ‘unique, intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters.’ The screenplay is written by poet, theatre writer and director Saumya Joshi. The show will stream on SonyLIV.

Pavail has been in films like Ittefaq, Thappad and Ghost Stories. Saiyami made her web debut with Special Ops (2020), followed by Choked and Breathe: Into The Shadows the same year.

Speaking about Faadu, Ashwiny had previously stated, “I wanted to tell a unique story that will challenge my brain, allow me to dive deeper into building new dimensions of characters, paving a new grammar of storytelling for a new-age audience. I am looking forward to debut with SonyLIV who are always finding innovative ways to set a world-class benchmark for themselves and the creators.”