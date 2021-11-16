STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Release of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' shifted to February 4, 2022

'Badhaai Do' was earlier set to be released in cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend in 2022.

Published: 16th November 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together in Badhaai Do.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together in Badhaai Do.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' will now open in theatres on February 4, a week after its previous scheduled release, the makers announced Tuesday.

The upcoming comedy is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit 'Badhaai Ho!', starring Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

'Badhaai Do' was earlier set to be released in cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend in 2022.

Production banner Junglee Pictures shared the new release date of the movie on their official Instagram account.

'The release date of Badhaai Do has been shifted to 4th February 2022, due to changing release schedules.

Badhaai Do now arriving in the month of love and what could be a better way to start the month!' the post read.

'Badhaai Do' is directed by 'Hunterrr' fame Harshvardhan Kulkarni from a script written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

In the follow-up, Rao features as a cop and Pednekar stars in the role of a physical education teacher.

The original movie 'Badhaai Ho!', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, narrated the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who face unexpected pregnancy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar Badhaai Do
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp