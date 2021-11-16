Release of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' shifted to February 4, 2022

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' will now open in theatres on February 4, a week after its previous scheduled release, the makers announced Tuesday.

The upcoming comedy is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit 'Badhaai Ho!', starring Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

'Badhaai Do' was earlier set to be released in cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend in 2022.

Production banner Junglee Pictures shared the new release date of the movie on their official Instagram account.

'The release date of Badhaai Do has been shifted to 4th February 2022, due to changing release schedules.

Badhaai Do now arriving in the month of love and what could be a better way to start the month!' the post read.

'Badhaai Do' is directed by 'Hunterrr' fame Harshvardhan Kulkarni from a script written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

In the follow-up, Rao features as a cop and Pednekar stars in the role of a physical education teacher.

The original movie 'Badhaai Ho!', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, narrated the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who face unexpected pregnancy.