STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani summoned second time by Mumbai police, she seeks more time

Pooja Dadlani on Wednesday skipped the Mumbai Police's summon for questioning in the drugs on cruise case citing health reasons.

Published: 16th November 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani

Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has sought more time after she was summoned for the second time by the Mumbai police for questioning in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case, police said.

The police added that now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case, as per the police. Pooja Dadlani on Wednesday skipped the Mumbai Police's summon for questioning in the drugs on cruise case citing health reasons.

Mumbai Police's SIT team is investigating allegations of extortion against Dadlani in the cruise drugs case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Dadlani Shahrukh Khan Mumbai police Cruise raid case extortion NCB extortion
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp