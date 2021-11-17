STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ananya Panday begins 'Liger' shoot schedule in Vegas, shares picture with boxing legend Mike Tyson

On Tuesday, the lead actor of 'Liger', Vijay Devarakonda also shared an inside picture from the shoot set featuring himself with Mike Tyson.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ananya Panday with the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Actor Ananya Panday with the boxing legend Mike Tyson. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming film 'Liger' and treated fans with a picture of herself posing with the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture from the Las Vegas sets of the film where she could be seen striking a quirky pose with Mike. "We're clearly getting along really well @miketyson #LIGER @thedeverakonda," Ananya captioned the post.

Sharing the picture of her hotel in Las Vegas, Ananya shared an IG story and wrote, "Day 1. Let's gooooo #Liger."

Ananya also shared a video of herself while travelling and shared a glimpse of the same saying, "I'm obsessed with the sky."

