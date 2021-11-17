Ananya Panday begins 'Liger' shoot schedule in Vegas, shares picture with boxing legend Mike Tyson

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming film 'Liger' and treated fans with a picture of herself posing with the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture from the Las Vegas sets of the film where she could be seen striking a quirky pose with Mike. "We're clearly getting along really well @miketyson #LIGER @thedeverakonda," Ananya captioned the post.

Sharing the picture of her hotel in Las Vegas, Ananya shared an IG story and wrote, "Day 1. Let's gooooo #Liger."

Ananya also shared a video of herself while travelling and shared a glimpse of the same saying, "I'm obsessed with the sky."