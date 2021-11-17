STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut shares post taking a dig at Mahatma Gandhi amid controversy

In her next IG Story, said that freedom fighters were "handed over" to the British by those "who had no courage" to fight oppression but were "power-hungry" and "cunning".

Published: 17th November 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked controversy with her thoughts on India's battle for independence against British rule.

The 'Panga' actor said last week at a summit that India's independence was a 'bheekh (handout)'. At the time, she also claimed that the country got its real Independence after 2014 when the PM Modi led BJP government came into power.

She stood by her statement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and advised people to choose their heroes wisely.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared an old newspaper article and wrote, "Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can't be both, choose and decide."

The newspaper had an old article from the 1940s with the headline, 'Gandhi, others had agreed to hand over Netaji'.

In her next IG Story, Kangana, who is known for her controversial remarks, said that freedom fighters were "handed over" to the British by those "who had no courage" to fight oppression but were "power-hungry" and "cunning".

Taking a dig at Mahatma Gandhi, she added, "Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

Kangana further claimed that Gandhi "never supported" Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose.

"So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes," the actor added.

Her recent comments regarding India's independence struggle has drawn flak from several politicians and others. Many have even demanded that the Centre take back Kangana's Padma Shri honour for insulting the country's independence battle.

Kangana had received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Mahatma Gandhi Kangana Ranaut Netaji Kangana Ranaut Gandhi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp