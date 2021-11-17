STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richa Chadha wraps up shooting for series 'Six Suspects'

Published: 17th November 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming series 'Six Suspects' and said that working with the likes of Pratik Gandhi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey.

Directed by the brilliant Dhulia, Richa plays an investigating officer in the series, which is a web-series adapted from Vikas Swarup's 2016 novel 'Six Suspects'.

Speaking about her experience, Richa said: "This character is amazing. She has a lot of dignity. She fights without being aggressive to get to the truth. She has a lot of compulsions, both at work and at home."

She added: "Working with the likes of Pratik Gandhi, Tishoo bhai, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey. They're all so good that I wonder if an understated and dignified character, like the one I play in this one will stand out. But that's always good for the show."

'Six Suspects' will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

