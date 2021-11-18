STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' to be out on ZEE5 on December 3

Published: 18th November 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bob Biswas' is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3.

On Thursday, Abhishek took to his Instagram account and shared the film's motion poster, in which he can be wearing spectacles and giving a fishy look.

For the unversed, the upcoming project revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.

The spin-off, which also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role, is helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh.

Talking more about the film, Sujoy Ghosh said, "This is a new 'Bob Biswas', he is like any of us. In life, we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or a friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him. Creating this world and Bob was super exciting and having Abhishek onboard has made the film even cooler. I genuinely hope that the audience enjoys what they see".

Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma have produced the film.

