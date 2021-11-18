STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ali Fazal to star in filmmaker Arati Kadav's futuristic space film

The actor said the as-yet-untitled project will be something he has not dabbled in before and he is keen to see how the audience receives it.

Published: 18th November 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday unveiled the first look of his futuristic space film, to be directed by filmmaker Arati Kadav.

Fazal took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen dressed seemingly as an astronaut.

The actor said the as-yet-untitled project will be something he has not dabbled in before and he is keen to see how the audience receives it.

"It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too, but that's a surprise for all for later."

"We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kadav made her feature directorial debut with the 2020 Netflix sci-fi film "Cargo", starring Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.

She has also directed short film "55km/sec", which featured Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt.

Fazal most recently seen in Netflix anthology "Ray", which was based on the works of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

He is currently shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial "Khufiya" and also waiting for the release of his Hollywood movie "Death on the Nile".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Fazal Arati Kadav
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp