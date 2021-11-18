STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preity Zinta welcomes twins Jai, Gia via surrogacy

Preity Zinta tied the knot with her American boyfriend Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Thursday, November 18, 2021, announced that she and her husband, financial analyst Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins -- a son and a daughter -- through surrogacy.

Zinta, who has been away from the big screen, said they have named their newborn babies Jai and Gia.

"Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," she wrote on Twitter.

The actor also thanked the medical staff and their surrogate "for being part of this incredible journey".

"Loads of love and light," Zinta, 46, added in another tweet.

The actor, who made her acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's "Dil Se", tied the knot with her American boyfriend Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Her film credits include titles like "Soldier", "Kya Kehna", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho', "Koi Mil Gaya", "Veer-Zaara", among others.

Zinta was last seen in 2018 action-comedy "Bhaiaji Superhit", which marked her return to the screen after a seven-year hiatus.
 

