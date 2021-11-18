STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film to release on Republic Day 2023

The currently untitled film, which was announced in 2019, marks the first collaboration of Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film is set to be released on January 26, 2023, the makers announced Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The film is directed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" franchise and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Luv Films, the banner behind the movie, shared an update about the release on Twitter.

"Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor," the post read.

The currently untitled film, which was announced in 2019, marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier, the makers had announced that the movie will release during Holi 2022.

As per reports, Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor will play Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen parents.

Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor has Karan Malhotra's "Shamshera" and fantasy-adventure "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji, awaiting release.

Whereas, Shraddha Kapoor is said to be collaborating with director Vishal Furia for a film in which she will play the role of a 'naagin', a shape-shifting serpent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Ranbir Shraddha film Boney Kapoor Dimple Kapadia Shamshera
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp