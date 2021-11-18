Richa Chadha wraps up shoot of Six Suspects

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha has completed the shoot of her upcoming series Six Suspects. The series is adapted from Vikas Swarup’s 2016 novel of the same name. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series also stars him along with Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and Raghubir Yadav.

Richa plays an investigating officer in the series. Speaking about her experience, she said, “This character is amazing. She has a lot of dignity. She fights without being aggressive to get to the truth. She has a lot of compulsions, both at work and at home.”

Richa also added about her rapport with her co-stars. “Working with the likes of Pratik Gandhi, Tishoo bhai, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey. They’re all so good that I wonder if an understated and dignified character, like the one I play in this one, will stand out. But that’s always good for the show”, said the Masaan actor. Six Suspects will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

