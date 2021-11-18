Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bull to release in 2023

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bull will open in theatres on April 7, 2023. The film, directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, is inspired by real events from the 1980s. Shahid plays Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Indian paratroopers during Operation Cactus in the Maldives in 1988. India had helped defeat a coup in the island nation.

Bull is the first co-production between T-Series and Guilty By Association. Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, shares, “Bull is an ambitious project and one the biggest action movies coming out of T-Series stable, we continue to reassure audience’s long-standing romance with the silver screen with this release. It is a Shahid Kapoor film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre.”

Amar Butala, producer, Guilty By Association (GBA), says, “Bull marks the beginning of our association with Bhushan Kumar ji and Shahid who will be seen in a new action avatar in the film. We hope to deliver a big-screen extravaganza packed with adrenaline so it truly is a Good Friday at the box office”

Garima Mehta, producer, Guilty By Association (GBA), adds, “Bull is inspired by the valour of our men in uniform. It is sure to enthrall and inspire all at the same time.” Bull is written by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora. It will hit floors in early 2022.

