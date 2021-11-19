Ali Fazal in Arati Kadav’s new space-themed film

By Express News Service

Ali Fazal will be seen in an upcoming space film directed by Arati Kadav. Arati’s last film, Cargo (2020), with Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, was also set in space. She also directed the sci-fi short 55km/sec, which had a meteor zipping to Earth. Ali’s look from the film was recently released. He’s seen in a red spacesuit and an astronaut’s helmet.

Speaking about the venture, Ali said, “It’s something I haven’t dabbled in before. It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that’s a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go 5 steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase.” Ali is also currently shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya. He had a guest appearance in the recent Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.