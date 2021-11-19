Kiara Chettri: Strumming her way to success

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Kiara Chettri, a singer-songwriter from Delhi, released her first song at the age of 15. Exploring myriad themes through her music, the 17-year-old artist is on a fast-moving musical journey. After becoming the youngest Indian solo artist to make a mark on the global World Indie Music Charts, Chettri has now submitted her single 'Why' at the Grammy ballots. In this week's Soundscape we speak about her latest single Falling, her songwriting process, and more. Excerpts.:

Take us through the songwriting process of your latest single Falling.

For Falling, unlike my other songs, I didn't have any ideas planned. I knew exactly how I wanted the song to come out. I think Falling is the hardest song I have written. This is because someone falling out of love with you is such an unexplainable and dehumanising feeling. Trying to get those lyrics on a sheet of paper was tough and I really wanted everyone to understand the song and connect to it if they have ever gone through such an experience.

The songs from your album 4am deal with multifarious themes. Where do you seek inspiration for your music?

For all of my songs, I try to seek inspiration from little details around me, say a candle, a tubelight, or a pen. I also think that finding inspiration in other people's life stories or experiences is what makes songwriting fun and that is what I have done with my debut album 4 am. Each song has a very different story to tell and I am so happy that the album, as a whole, is basically just thoughts on how a 17 year old sees the world and perceives it.

How optimistic do you feel about your single Why, which has been submitted for the 2022 Grammys?

I am a very optimistic person. I always hope for the best and visualise all these different scenarios of me achieving my goals. But never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would make it to the ballots of the prestigious Grammys. I am so proud of my single Why and it is close to my heart. For me, it really is a dream come true. Every day, I thank my stars that I have such supportive friends, family, and listeners.

How are you juggling preparing for your board exams while creating music?

Sometimes I don’t know the answer to this question. It is really tough as I also have to focus on my college applications. I can’t go a day without sitting and strumming my guitar, as it keeps me grounded and calm. I think that to-do lists work the best for me.

I keep forgetting what I have to do in a day but making to-do lists has really been a life saver for me. Knowing that I need to keep my head down and study for hours is really tough, but I am trying my best and I hope everything goes well.

Kiara Chettri's 'Falling' is available on all major streaming platforms.

Song: FALLING

Artist: KIARA CHETTRI