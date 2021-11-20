STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' locked for Baisakhi 2022 release

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was written by Eric Roth.

A still from Laal Singh Chaddha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has locked Baisakhi 2022 for the release of his much-talked-about film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was written by Eric Roth.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios announced the film's release date as Baisakhi, April 14, 2022 with a brand new poster that captures the chemistry between Aamir and Kareena, who last worked together as a romantic pair in the blockbuster '3 Idiots'.

Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.

