Big clash: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF 2', to release on same date

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Published: 20th November 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Sanjay Dutt in 'KGF 2'

(L to R) Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Sanjay Dutt in 'KGF 2' (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After waiting too long for making movie buffs hop back to theatres, Bollywood will witness two major clashes between two of the much-awaited magnum opuses -- Sanjay Dutt starrer 'KGF2' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release this Christmas.

Whereas, speaking about the awaited action film 'KGF: Chapter 2', the Sanjay Dutt-starrer movie is also set to come out in theatres on April 14, 2022. The film that also features South star Yash and veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, was earlier supposed to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, the Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1' which was directed by Prashanth Neel starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramachandra Raju, and Archana Jois in the lead roles.

In the follow-up movie, Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist Adheera. With Yash yet again in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Prashanth Neel donned the director's hat again for the second instalment of the film. 

