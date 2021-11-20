Didn't get a chance to prove myself as an actor: Divya Khosla Kumar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar says she feels "creatively unsatisfied" because she is yet to explore her full potential as an on-screen performer.

Divya made her debut as an actor in the 2004 war drama "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo".

Though she didn't feature in any other film post the multi-starrer, she made debut as a director a decade later with "Yaariyan".

She followed it up with her second directorial venture, "Sanam Re", featuring Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam.

She is finally set to return to the screen as an actor with her latest -- "Satyameva Jayate 2".

In an interview with PTI, the 34-year-old actor-filmmaker said she was on the lookout to dive back into acting but was struggling to get the right project.

"I was looking to get back into acting after 'Sanam Re'. Things didn't come to me easily. I tried but nothing was happening. Mostly women oriented films were coming my way, which I didn't want to take on so early in my career. Because I haven't really had a chance to prove myself as an actor."

"I thought I need to have a certain brand value first. Why would the audience come to see me in theatres? I need to establish myself as an actor first."

Though the waiting period to appear on screen again was long, the actor said she didn't sit idle over the years.

Apart from directing feature films, Divya made a short film, starred and directed music videos.

"I did my first film when I was 17. I knew nothing then. But over the years, I directed two big films and music videos and learnt immensely on the sets. That also gives you a lot of confidence. I have grown a lot in these years. But there is also a lot of untapped potential in me. I still feel creatively unsatisfied. That doesn't let me sit still."

What got Divya excited for "Satyameva Jayate 2", was the opportunity to play a strong part in a film which features actor John Abraham in a triple role.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the action-drama is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

"Once this came to me in 2019, when Milap approached me, I told him that it makes sense for me to do the role if it is a strong, meaty part. He convinced me that it will be. Then, I was opposite John and getting to be a part of a brand like 'Satyameva Jayate' was huge for me. Everything fit into the bracket I was looking for," she added.

Divya said even though she got opportunities to direct more post "Sanam Re", with actors approaching her to helm projects, she has put direction in the back seat for now.

She said she would want to focus on her acting career before going behind the camera again.

"I had to put a full stop to direction. Further down, I would really like to direct but right now I am totally focused on acting," she added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, "Satyameva Jayate 2" is set to release theatrically on November 25.