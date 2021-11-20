STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rani Mukerji: I shot for 'Dhik Chik' song despite terrible knee pain

"It is an important film for me, for all the actors and for the producer and the stakeholders," Rani Mukerji said.

Published: 20th November 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser.

A still from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: With 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' releasing to generally positive reviews, Rani Mukerji, who reprises the role of Vimmy in this second edition of the original film where she was seen with Abhishek Bachchan, recollected an incident from the films shoot where she continued to work for the part, despite a terrible knee injury.

It happened during the filming of the song 'Dhik Chik', which the actress shot for even though she was in severe pain. At that point, she was not aware of the seriousness of her injury, which she revealed recently.

Talking about her experience, Mukerji said: "I had an excruciating pain in one of my knees because of the tear in the cartilage. I shot for 'Dhik Chik' with insurmountable pain, but I had no idea about the nature of the injury. It was only after the shoot, when I got an MRI done, did I realise that I had a tear in my cartilage and had to rest my knee for a minimum of three months so that it could heal properly."

Mukerji added that an actor's job is such that sometimes she has to forget everything and focus on delivering a performance. She added: "It is an important film for me, for all the actors and for the producer and the stakeholders. I have never let such situations derail me from the bigger picture of standing by my films or my co-stars."

Complimenting the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' team, Mukerji said it had been promoting the film round the clock, "without taking a break". She added: "The show must go on. Artistes are meant to entertain and not show what they are undergoing in their personal lives. I'm doing just that for my film."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2', directed by Varun V. Sharma, also features Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

