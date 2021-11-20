STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Hit - The First Case' release date out

The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT' and is helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

Published: 20th November 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'HIT - The First Case' have announced that the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer will arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Sanya shared a picture of the cast and crew, along with announcing the release date.

"We are hitting the theatres with a swooning mystery thriller, Hit - The First Case on 20th May 2022," she wrote the caption.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT' and is helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

'HIT - The First Case' is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The Hindi remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore.

