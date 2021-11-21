STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Choose my projects based on my strength and weakness: Tara Sutaria

While 'Student of the Year 2' was a 'fun' experience and for 'Marjaavaan' the actor learnt sign language, with 'Tadap' she said she got the opportunity to play a character with many shades.

Published: 21st November 2021

Actress Tara Sutaria.

Actress Tara Sutaria. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Tara Sutaria says her film choices are governed by how well she fits in the world envisioned by the writer and director. The 25-year-old actor started her acting career as a child artiste with Disney India show "Big Bada Boom" (2010) and made her debut as a female lead with "Student of the Year 2".

She followed it up with action-romance "Marjaavaan" and is now gearing up for the release of "Tadap", opposite Ahan Shetty. Sutaria, who is also starring in "Heropanti 2" and "Ek Villain Returns," said she feels blessed to have played varied parts so early on in her career.

"I choose a project based on the story and whether I can fit into the world of what the director envisions. I take into consideration my strengths and weaknesses and then make my choices. I feel blessed to be part of these films and play such different roles. Every film and every role has been a learning experience," the actor told PTI in an interview.

While "Student of the Year 2" was a "fun" experience and for "Marjaavaan" the actor learnt sign language, with "Tadap" she said she got the opportunity to play a character with many shades. "In 'Tadap', I am playing a character who is completely opposite of who I am in real life, the character also has a lot of shades, so it was interesting to play her," Sutaria added.

Directed by Milan Luthria, best known for "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai" and "The Dirty Picture", "Tadap" is a remake of 2018 Telugu romantic action drama "RX 100". The original film revolved around a village boy who falls in love with the daughter of a local politician and unforeseen circumstances threaten the passionate relationship between star-crossed lovers.

Sutaria said she saw the original before starting the work on "Tadap" and instantly fell in love with the unusual love story. "It is an intense love story and tragedy that appealed to me when I saw the original film and read the script. It is different from what I have done in the past. I didn't want to lose out on not doing it," she said.

"Tadap" marks the acting debut of actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan and Sutaria said working with the newcomer was a great experience. Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production "Tadap" produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will be out in cinemas on December 3.

