Dharmendra thanks son Sunny Deol for taking him to Himachal Pradesh on vacation

On Sunday, Dharmendra took to social media and shared a video of him enjoying the scenic view from the top of the mountains along with Sunny.

Published: 21st November 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran star Dharmendra (R) and son Sunny Deol

Veteran star Dharmendra (R) and son Sunny Deol. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's always a treat for fans to see veteran star Dharmendra spending priceless moments with his family -- especially with his son Sunny Deol.

The father-son duo recently spent some great time together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a video of him enjoying the scenic view from the top of the mountains along with Sunny.

He also thanked Sunny for taking him to Himachal Pradesh on a holiday. "My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday," Dharmendra captioned the clip. The bonding between the two left netizens in awe.

"Lovely place, lovely bonding between father and son, " a social media user commented. "Adorable. God bless you both," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sunny in 'Apne 2'.

