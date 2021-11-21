STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ishaan Khatter marks 50th Garibpur Day while filming for 'Pippa'

Ishaan shared that the team finished shooting the Battle of Garibpur on Saturday, the eve of the 50th Garibpur Day

Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is currently shooting for the war drama 'Pippa', shared his greetings for a "proud and happy" 50th Garibpur Day on Sunday.

For the unversed, 'Pippa' is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a picture of a tank from the sets of the film and wrote, "Yesterday, on the eve of 50th Garibpur Day, we finished filming the Battle of Garibpur for our film #Pippa. My respect for our war vets has increased multifold."

Further, he extended greetings for this "proud" day.

"On behalf of our team I would like to wish 45th Cavalry, 14th Punjab Regiment and all other units of the Indian Armoured Corps and Infantry a proud and happy 50th Garibpur Day today," he added.

Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of the film.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are backrolling the upcoming project.

