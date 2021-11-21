STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'It's an honour': Kartik Aaryan on 'Dhamaka' being screened at IFFI 2021

Excited about the screening, Kartik took to Instagram and expressed hsi gratitude over the same.

Published: 21st November 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Dhamaka' starring Kartik Aaryan.

A still from 'Dhamaka' starring Kartik Aaryan. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is super happy as his latest release 'Dhamaka' will be screened at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa today. Excited about the screening, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "Its an honour. #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy. @iffigoa."

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' was released on Netflix on November 19. It's Kartik's 10th film, which follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.

Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of 'Dhamaka'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Dhamaka IFFI IFFI Goa Ram Madhvani
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp