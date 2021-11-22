'HIT - The First Case': Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer to release on May 20 2022

By Express News Service

The Hindi remake of HIT - The First Case has a release date. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, will arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022. The mystery thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. The remake of HIT is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the Telugu original. The makers feel the Telugu film that was well-received will now ‘transcend boundaries with its remake’.

HIT - The First Case is the tale of a cop on the trail of a missing girl. Speaking about the film, Rajkummar had earlier shared, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to taking this journey with Sailesh and Mr Dil Raju.” Rajkummar’s forthcoming films Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.