STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shreya Ghoshal introduces baby boy Devyaan to fans as he turns six months old

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Manwa Laage' singer posted adorable pictures in which she can be seen holding her little one.

Published: 22nd November 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Shreya Ghoshal with her baby boy Devyaan

Shreya Ghoshal with her baby boy Devyaan (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal's baby boy Devyaan turned six months old on Monday and to mark this special day, the playback singer wrote a super cute post, introducing him to her social media followers. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Manwa Laage' singer posted adorable pictures in which she can be seen holding her little one.

She added the fun caption, "Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings."

Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry poured in love-filled comments. "Devyaan. You're such a Blessed Babu with the most adorable smile. Love you so much," singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote. "Oh my," actor Mithila Palkar added. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their little baby boy on May 22, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devyaan Shreya Ghoshal Shreya Ghoshal baby
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp