Tanishaa Mukerji's comeback film 'Code Name Abdul' to release on December 10

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Tanishaa Mukerji is all to make her comeback into acting with the film 'Code Name Abdul'.

On Monday, Tanishaa took to Instagram and shared an update with her followers.

"The wait is over.#CodeNameAbdul releasing. See you in the cinemas on 10th December 2021," she wrote.

Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the film revolves around a secret mission assigned to RAW. Tanishaa headlines the project that also stars debutant Akku Kulhari.

Speaking more about the project, Tanishaa said," I have always done lighter films, even breezy ones. Action is something that needs a whole new skill set. I play a mysterious Muslim woman named Salma. Over the last few years, I have tried to evolve as an artist. This was a preparation intensive role and I have ensured that I do my best at it."

For the unversed, Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003.