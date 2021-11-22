Umesh Shukla's multi-starrer 'Aankh Micholi' to release on 13th May 2022

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla's next directorial venture "Aankh Micholi" will have a theatrical release on May 13 next year, the makers announced on Monday. The Sony Pictures Films India project, written by Jitendra Parmar, revolves around a "family of misfits".

Sony Pictures Films India unveils the release date of 2022's big-ticket family entertainer #AankhMicholi. The film directed by Umesh Shukla is set to release in theatres on 13th May, 2022.

The movie's cast features actors Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

"Aankh Micholi" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios. Shukla has previously directed critical and commercial success "Oh My God" and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer "102 Not Out".