STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh in Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the story is about a middle-class man's desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Published: 23rd November 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Popcorn, movie

A Jio Studios Original, the show features Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the main lead. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Pataal Lok" star Abhishek Banerjee and actor Barkha Singh will star in director Raaj Shaandilyaa's OTT debut "The Great Weddings of Munnes!", which is slated to premiere on Voot Select in 2022.

A Jio Studios Original, the show features Banerjee and Singh in the main lead.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the story is about a middle-class man's desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

"This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I really felt that there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie. The team at Jio Studios backed my vision and the collaboration has been great so far. Our aim is to change the trend and give the audience an entertaining ride," Shaandilyaa, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl", said in statement.

Banerjee, a casting director-turned-actor, who has given some of the well-loved performances in the OTT space with shows and movies such as "Mirzapur", "Pataal Lok", "Unpaused", "Ankahi Kahaaniyan" and "Rashmi Rocket", said he was looking for a "good comedy script" when the show came to him.

"I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor and I was really looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it."

Barkha Singh, who is known for "Engineering Girls" and "Murder Meri Jaan", said the show is a "laugh riot".

"My character is so interesting and something I can't wait to play. I'm also looking forward to sharing screen space with Abhishek for the first time. It promises to be a lot of fun."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Barkha Singh Raaj Shaandilyaa The Great Weddings of Munnes Voot Select Sunil Subramani OTT
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp