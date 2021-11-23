STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahid Kapoor to release trailer of'Jersey' on Tuesday

The film's story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late 30s and play for India to fulfill his son's wish.

Published: 23rd November 2021

A still from Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey'.

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share Jersey' trailer release date and time. The Bollywood actor shared a new poster of the film on Instagram along with a new poster of the film.  The trailer of Jersey is releasing today at 5:30 pm.

Shahid wrote, "It's time! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him."

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which had Nani in the lead role. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu original, will also be helming the Hindi version. The film's story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late 30s and play for India to fulfill his son's wish.

Nani played the lead role in the original. Shraddha Srinath was paired opposite him and Sathyaraj also essayed an important role. The film was a big success that went on to win a couple of National awards also.

In the Hindi remake, Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead. It is produced by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, and Aman Gill under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Geetha Arts. Anirudh, who composed music for the original, will also be scoring the remake.

