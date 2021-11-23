STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Younger generation has to work hard for stardom, we won't hand it to them: Salman Khan

The 55-year-old actor believes younger actors will have to put in as much effort to be called superstars as they do to retain the title.

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan says the era of stars would never come to an end in the film industry but the new generation of actors need to work hard as they won't be "handed over" the title on a platter.

Salman, along with his contemporaries like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, has remained one of the biggest stars since the '90s and continues to dominate the box office.

The 55-year-old actor believes younger actors will have to put in as much effort to be called superstars as they do to retain the title.

"Even I've been hearing that 'stars ka zamana khatam ho gaya hai' (the era of stars is over). Since four generations I've been hearing, 'This is the last generation of stars.' "But we won't leave it for the younger generation to take it easily, we won't hand it over to the them.

They have to work hard, like we are doing at the age of fifty plus," Salman said in a group interview.

The actor, who enjoys a loyal fan base, said stardom is a result of the right "package" which involves not only film choices but also one's personality.

Salman said new actors will also have things working for them as the stardom that he enjoys won't ever be restricted to him.

"Era of superstars will never fade. We will go, someone else will come up. I don't think the era of stars will go, it'll always be there. But it depends on a lot of things.

"Selection of movies, what you are in real life. It's a whole package. The younger generation will surely have their superstardom."

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film, "Antim", which features him as a Sikh cop.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action thriller also stars Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, as a gangster.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on November 26, but when cinema halls in Maharashtra were shut following the second wave of the pandemic, there were reports that the makers were considering to premiere the movie on a streaming platform.

Salman, however, said when the discussion around the uncertainty of the theatrical release of films was picking up steam, he never panicked.

"It never worried me. I knew that they would be shut for sometime, but once vaccination is done.....Then people will start going back to the theatres. I don't think cinema can take OTTs place or OTT can take cinema's place.

"You can watch films at home in your comfort but there's no fun watching films on a small screen. There's no experience like that of watching a film on the big screen," he added.

Remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern", "Antim" is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Aamir Khan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Being Human Salman Khan Box Office Hits
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp