Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re  to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Aanand L Rai’s upcoming feature, Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published: 24th November 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:09 AM

By Express News Service

Aanand L Rai’s upcoming feature, Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also announced that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. The team also released the first looks of the three lead characters earlier today. 

While an official announcement regarding the release date is awaited, it is widely rumoured that the film will premiere on December 24.

Atrangi Re is a love story set in two timelines. The film marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema six years after Shamitabh. He had previously worked with Aanand L Rai in his Bollywood debut, Raanjhanaa (2013), co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

The film went on floors in March 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, which later halted production. The shooting resumed in Madurai last October, followed by a schedule in Delhi.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re has music by AR Rahman.
 

