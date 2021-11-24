STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh join Voot comedy series 

Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh will star in the Voot Select series The Great Weddings of Munnes.

Published: 24th November 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 12:01 PM

By Express News Service

Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh will star in the Voot Select series The Great Weddings of Munnes. Created and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, The Great Wedding of Munnes is a Jio Studios Original that will premiere on Voot Select. Directed by Sunil Subramani, the story is about a middle-class man’s desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams, leading to a series of hilarious misadventures. Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

Barkha Singh

Talking about venturing into the OTT space, Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I really felt that there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie. The team at Jio Studios backed my vision and the collaboration has been great so far. Our aim is to change the trend and give the audience an entertaining ride.”

Abhishek shared, “I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor and I was really looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it.”

The shooting of the series has commenced now.
 

