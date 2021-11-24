STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting for 'Sherdil' film

Pankaj will be seen playing a village head, who is forced to go deep into the jungle in order to save his poor family.

Published: 24th November 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has commenced the shooting of filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee's film 'Sherdil'.

The film is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where villagers used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on, and then claim compensation from the administration. However, after the series of attacks on the elderly, villagers made the forest authorities suspicious about the actual happenings.

Pankaj will be seen playing a village head, who is forced to go deep into the jungle in order to save his poor family.

Speaking about working with Srijit Mukherjee, Pankaj said, "Srijit is a fabulous director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When Sherdil was offered to me, I jumped on the idea. The story has a definite character in itself. It is a beautifully written script."

Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta are also a part of 'Sherdil'. 

