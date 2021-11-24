STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar and Janhvi Kapoor to reunite for Sharan Sharma's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for a new film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Published: 24th November 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao (L) and Janhvi Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao (L) and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for a new film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is helming this film. Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra and Janhvi essays a role named Mahima in the film. From the promo, we can gather that the film is a cricket-based story of a husband and wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Mr and Mrs Mahi Rajkummar Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp