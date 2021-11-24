Rajkummar and Janhvi Kapoor to reunite for Sharan Sharma's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for a new film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is helming this film. Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra and Janhvi essays a role named Mahima in the film. From the promo, we can gather that the film is a cricket-based story of a husband and wife.