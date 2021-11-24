Rajkummar and Janhvi Kapoor to reunite for Sharan Sharma's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for a new film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is helming this film. Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra and Janhvi essays a role named Mahima in the film. From the promo, we can gather that the film is a cricket-based story of a husband and wife.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Baghel, Gehlot write to PM, seeks enhanced compensation for Covid victims
SC families to lose access to main road in Sembarakovai in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district
Bengal Governor returns bill on Bally municipality
Gujarat government refutes Rahul Gandhi's claim of three lakh COVID-19 deaths
Tit-for-tat? Kolkata Police serves notice to OSD to Tripura CM