Sikhs in Hyderabad slam Kangana Ranaut's remarks, file complaint with cyber cell

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation from Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, Hyderabad lodged a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut with Cyber Cell, Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday, "for spreading communal hatred, targeting one community (Sikhs) in particular, insulting farmers and freedom fighters".

The delegation led by S Inder Singh and others met police officials and urged them that a case should be registered against Kangana for spreading communal hatred. "Kangana has time and again spoken such hateful language where she said former Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) crushed them (Sikhs) like mosquitoes under her shoes, which clearly indicates her propaganda to outrage the dignity of Sikhs," he said.

The police should file a FIR under relevant sections of IPC for hurting sentiments of Sikh community, they said.