STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sikhs in Hyderabad slam Kangana Ranaut's remarks, file complaint with cyber cell

A delegation led by S Inder Singh and others met police officials and  urged them that a case should be registered against Kangana for spreading communal hatred.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation from Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, Hyderabad lodged a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut with Cyber Cell, Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday, "for spreading communal hatred, targeting one community (Sikhs) in particular, insulting farmers and freedom fighters".

The delegation led by S Inder Singh and others met police officials and  urged them that a case should be registered against Kangana for spreading communal hatred. "Kangana has time and again spoken such hateful language where she said former Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) crushed them (Sikhs) like mosquitoes under her shoes, which clearly indicates her propaganda to outrage  the dignity of Sikhs," he said.

The police should file a FIR under relevant sections of IPC for hurting sentiments of Sikh community, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Hyderabad Police
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp