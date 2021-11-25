STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhuvan Bam collaborates with Rekha Bhardwaj for song 'Saazish'

Written and composed by Bhuvan, the soulful track is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj alongside Bhuvan. Also, 'Saazish' has been featured in the seventh episode of Bhuvan's web show 'Dhindora'.

Published: 25th November 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has teamed up with veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj for the new song 'Saazish'.

Written and composed by Bhuvan, the soulful track is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj alongside Bhuvan. Also, 'Saazish' has been featured in the seventh episode of Bhuvan's web show 'Dhindora'.

Talking about the track, Bhuvan said, "The song is about love and loss. It's about living some dreams and letting some go. And it's about how making this choice can be the most difficult thing to do. It's was truly a pleasure to have Rekha ma'am lend her voice to my composition."

Rekha Bhardwaj has also expressed her happiness on collaborating with Bhuvan.

"Singing Saazish with Bhuvan was a wonderful experience. He's a very talented artist who has so much to offer to our industry. Saazish is a beautifully composed track and I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience responds to this soul-stirring song. I've enjoyed working on it and listening to it - I hope they will too," she shared.

Bhuvan has earlier crooned the 'Heer Ranjha' song.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhuvan Bam Rekha Bhardwaj
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp