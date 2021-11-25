Delhi Assembly Panel summons actor Kangana Ranaut over remarks on Sikhs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly has summoned Bollywood

actor Kangana Ranaut on December 6 over her alleged hateful posts on social media.

Chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the committee issued the notice summoning the actor after receiving complaints about an “offensive and derogatory” Instagram story posted by her.

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community ‘Khalistani terrorists’, the committee said.

“As per the complaints, the content of such stories has gravely hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and has caused apprehensions in their mind regarding their safety as well as life and liberty,” the statement said.

Further, according to the complainants, the stories were published by Ranaut on her Instagram account, @kanganaranaut, which is being followed by around 80 lakh people worldwide.

It illustrates the instances which hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and have a tendency to “disturb” the peace and harmony of the society, it said. A complaint mentions that on November 20, Ranaut posted a story that read, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today,” the statement said. It said the actor has been summoned to appear before the committee on December 6 at 12 pm.