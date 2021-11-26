Akshay Kumar pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's been 13 years since the deadliest 26/11 terror attack shook the nation, and its haunting memories still echo in people's hearts and minds.

On Friday, Akshay Kumat took to Instagram Story and paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the horrific incident.

"Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," he wrote.

The terror attack was carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.