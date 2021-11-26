STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pankaj Tripathi joins Srijit Mukherji’s next

The film’s shoot was to begin in 2020 but was held up due to the pandemic.

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi

By Express News Service

After wrapping up the sequel to OMG, Pankaj Tripathi has started shooting for Srijit Mukherji’s next, Sherdil. Playing the lead in the film, the actor is joined by Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta as his co-actors. The film’s shoot was to begin in 2020 but was held up due to the pandemic.

On working with Srijit Mukherji, Pankaj says, “Srijit is a fabulous director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When Sherdil was offered to me, I jumped on the idea. The story has a definite character in itself. It is a beautifully written script and I trust Srijit to bring each character to life convincingly. That’s his USP. “Srijit, who wrapped up Shabaash Mithu last month, shares about his next: “Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in the country today. Having him on set is half the battle won. He is always excited to try new things and improvise when need be. He is a director’s delight.”

Comments

