'Phone Bhoot': Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer to  hit theaters on July 15, 2022

Published: 26th November 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'.

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. (Photo | Siddhant Chaturvedi Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: July 15, 2022, will be a special day for movie lovers as Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is releasing on the particular date.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film.

'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror comedy.

