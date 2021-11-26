STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh unveils teaser of '83', recreates Kapil Dev's historic catch to dismiss Viv Richards

Singh shared the 59-second-long clip on social media that recreated the iconic dismissal of West Indies legend Vivian Richards from the match.

Published: 26th November 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'.

A still from Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday unveiled the first teaser of his much-awaited film "83".

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, "83" chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Singh shared the 59-second-long clip on social media that recreated the iconic dismissal of West Indies legend Vivian Richards from the match.

"The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83," he wrote.

The teaser opens with a packed Lord's cricket stadium where the crowd is rooting for the Indian team and then shows Madan Lal bowling to Richards.

After the West Indies batsman played a pull shot, Singh's Kapil Dev runs and takes the catch.

Richard's dismissal was one of the pivotal moments that had shifted the match in India's favour.

The trailer of the cricket-drama, which also features Deepika Padukone as Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, will be released on November 30.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, "83" will release on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh 83 teaser Kapil Dev biography
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp