Aditya Seal-starrer 'Rocket Gang' set to release on May 6, 2022

Published: 27th November 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta-starrer dance film 'Rocket Gang' is all set to release on May 6, 2022.

The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Martis, of Bosco-Ceaser fame. The makers of the film announced the release date of the film on Bosco's birthday on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bosco shared a teaser revealing the film's release date.

He added the caption, "Best bday gift ever thanks @zeestudiosofficial @shariq_patel for making me believe in dreams @blmdancestudios. Make your way for #RocketGang. This summer vacation, #May6, inka swag hoga itna khaas ki sab karege dance! Ab #NachogeTohBachoge."

Aditya Seal also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle along with the hashtag, "#HappyBirthdayBoscoMartis".

The teaser unveils a group of boys and girls in silhouette, with fireworks and upbeat music in the background. It then transitions to a dark, horror backdrop with bats flying and the background song repeats the words, "Nachoge Toh Bachoge".

The dance-horror film is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

