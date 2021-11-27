STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bosco Martis' directorial debut film 'Rocket Gang' to release in May 2022

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said the film is a big visual summer holiday spectacle meant to be enjoyed in the cinema halls.

The dance-fantasy comedy drama is backed by Zee Studios. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Choreographer Bosco Martis' feature film directorial debut "Rocket Gang" will hit the cinema halls on May 6, 2022, the makers announced on Saturday.

The dance-fantasy comedy drama is backed by Zee Studios.

"Rocket Gang" features "Student of the Year 2" actor Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta of "Maska" fame, former participants and winners of Zee TV's popular show "Dance India Dance", besides a new crop of talent from across the nation.

Martis, who along with his dance partner Caesar Gonsalves has worked on 200 songs and about 75 films, said "Rocket Gang" is his passion project and announcing the release date of the movie on his birthday makes it more special.

"There could not be a better birthday gift than having a release date for my work. It is a labour of love and hard work. I can only wish for the film to resonate with the audience and receive much love from them," Martis said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said the film is a big visual summer holiday spectacle meant to be enjoyed in the cinema halls.

"Bosco and the entire team have done a terrific job in crafting the project. It's a project designed for kids and families to come and enjoy the music, dance and a whole lot of silliness but still, leave with a lump in their throats," Patel said.

